NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Storms will develop in the mountains and the east plains this afternoon, moving west/southwest off of the high terrain. Flood watches will be in effect again for the northern and southern mountains. There will be a high threat of flooding in the Gila and Sacramento Mountains. The northern mountains may see flash flooding as well, but the area will see less storms than previous days. The Metro may see more heavy thunderstorms during the late afternoon/evening hours. The driest parts of the state will be the Four Corners and the far northeast highlands.

Drier air will arrive in eastern New Mexico on Thursday, keeping the plains drier. Scattered storms will move through south central and western NM, and isolated storms will be possible in the middle Rio Grande Valley and northern high terrain.