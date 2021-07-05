Evening showers expected Monday with potential for strong storms

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Light showers are moving south through central and western New Mexico this morning. There is also a heavy storm moving south through Eddy and Lea counties, which will clear south of the state by around 10 a.m. Showers in central New Mexico will dissipate as the early morning goes on. The weather will be mostly dry and sunny until midday, and then storms will start to pop up in all of the mountain ranges. These will move south and southeast during the afternoon and evening. The Metro and Santa Fe will see some evening showers and storms.

There is a marginal risk for one or two strong or severe storms in the northeast highlands and east/southeast plains. As storms come off of the central mountain chain, they will potentially strengthen with threats of damaging wind, hail, and an isolated tornado. This will likely occur during the early to late evening hours.