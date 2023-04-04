NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is windy, and the winds will only be gaining speed as the sun comes up. A cold front is moving across the state this morning, bringing high winds along and behind it.

High wind warnings and wind advisories are in effect until 9 PM. Gusts of 55 to 80 mph are expected all across the state, especially after the sun comes up. There will be high fire danger across the state, thanks to the strong winds and dry air. Temperatures will stay 15 to 30 degrees colder than Monday’s high temperatures, so be sure to wear warmer layers today. Temperatures will plummet below freezing statewide by Wednesday morning.