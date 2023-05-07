NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today was an absolutely beautiful Sunday Funday with above-average temperatures statewide and plenty of sunshine. A few upper-level clouds will continue streaming across the northern half of the state, not bringing much moisture to the state. Dry air will continue with fire danger and concerns continuing into next week. Temperatures will only get warmer over the next couple of days.

Tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer than today and a bit calmer, a lovely start to the work week. Plenty of sunshine will persist, with winds turning southerly into Tuesday. This will allow temperatures to peak Tuesday afternoon before a storm system passes well to our north Wednesday. This will wrap around dry, gusty winds into New Mexico.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of next week, and Wednesday will be the windiest. Gusts will get up to 35-55 mph statewide, potentially higher across the mountains. The Albuquerque metro will most likely see some of the gustier conditions, so make sure to secure any loose outdoor objects and bring in your garbage can early in the morning before winds pick up by the afternoon. It will remain breezy Thursday across the north, calmer south. Dry conditions will come to an end across the state by next weekend as a moisture-rich storm system arrives.