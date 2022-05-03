NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures are below freezing in northeast New Mexico Tuesday morning, prompting a freeze warning until 9 AM. This is thanks to a cold front that moved through on Monday. The rest of the state is seeing temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Today will be a warmer and windy day. Highs will climb back into the 70s, 80s and 90s. Winds are starting mostly light, but stronger wind gusts will return for the afternoon, evening and overnight.

A system will be approaching the Rockies, bringing southwest winds into the state. A wind advisory will be in effect for much of northern New Mexico, where winds will be around 20-35 mph and wind gusts will reach around 50 mph. The strongest winds will arrive during the evening. Wednesday will be another windy day, with westerly gusts up to 45 mph. Fire danger remains extremely high through mid-week. Red flag warnings will be in effect Tuesday and Wednesday. The wind will lighten up on Thursday and Friday, before strong winds return for the weekend.