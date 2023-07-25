NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is mostly clear and mild, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Skies will stay mostly sunny until the early afternoon. Temperatures will heat up quickly, and more record-hot temperatures are in store. Highs will climb into the upper 90s and 100s across New Mexico’s low elevations.

Heat advisories are in effect again today from 12 PM to 8 PM. Most of the state will stay dry this afternoon and evening, especially the southern half of New Mexico. Showers and storms will develop this afternoon in the northern and western mountains. Storms out west will move north into the Four Corners, before dissipating. Storms in the northern mountains will be slow moving, and push southeast off of the mountains. There will be a chance for rain in the northeast highlands and east central plains. The Metro will stay dry, aside from a chance for sprinkles or a light shower.