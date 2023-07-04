NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure will officially push through Arizona and arrive to New Mexico today. This will create even hotter temperatures across the western and southern parts of the state this afternoon. Farmington will most likely see the first 100° day of the year this afternoon. Albuquerque will hover right around 100° for the rest of the week.

Increased moisture across northeastern New Mexico will allow for a few isolated storms to form over the Sangre de Cristo Mountains this afternoon before pushing east/southeast. Some storms may become strong to severe, with isolated damaging wind gusts and hail being the main threats. By tomorrow, a backdoor cold front will arrive northeast. This will increase chances to see severe storms northeast Wednesday afternoon, with damaging wind gusts and large hail (2″+) being the main concerns. Most storms will dissipate early Thursday morning.

High pressure will slowly push across southern New Mexico through the rest of the week. This will dominate the forecast across the state, allowing temperatures to soar across eastern and southeastern New Mexico into the weekend. Statewide temperatures will remain above average for at least the next 7 days, if not more.