NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is partly cloudy across New Mexico, trapping in warmth from Wednesday. Temperatures are warm in the 60s, 70s and 80s. We will see more heat advisories in effect from 12 PM to 8 PM, as temperatures climb into triple digits.

Showers and storms will be limited today, with isolated rain possible in eastern NM and southern NM. The Metro could see sprinkles and storm clouds during the afternoon and evening. Even drier weather is expected in central, north-central and northwest NM through the weekend. Excessive heat watches will be in effect for the middle Rio Grande Valley and Chaves County for Friday, as we are expecting to warm even more. Dangerous heat will continue for the next week, with only a minor cool down on Saturday and Sunday, mainly in northeast NM.