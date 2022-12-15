A cold front will bring even colder temperatures Friday afternoon across New Mexico. A slow warming trend begins this weekend that will bring close-to-average temperatures by the middle of next week.

A weak upper-level disturbance brought light snow to the northern mountains of New Mexico Thursday afternoon. A cold front will begin pushing into the state tonight, and bring more light snow to far northeast New Mexico into early Friday morning. A few mountain passes may get icy overnight as the snow moves in, but total accumulations will be only a couple inches at most. This cold front will bring even colder high temperatures Friday afternoon though, especially with breezy conditions making it feel even colder.

The good news is that Friday will be the coldest day for many of us for a while. A slow warming trend will begin Saturday as the jet stream starts turning southwesterly. This will work to bring in warmer temperatures through next week. Eventually highs will climb back to near and above-average for this time of year by Wednesday. However, another blast of cold, arctic air will move into the central U.S. late next week. This cold pool of air may make it into eastern New Mexico by next Thursday, bringing another round of colder temperatures late next week to the eastern half of the state.