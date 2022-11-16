NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is freezing and mostly quiet. There is low cloud cover in the east plains, which could produce some flurries or light snow. The clouds will drift southward throughout the day, keeping skies partly to mostly cloudy in southeast New Mexico, while the rest of the state will be mostly sunny. Temperatures are dropping even more today. It will be our coldest day of the season for most parts of the state. Highs will only climb into the 20s, 30s and 40s. Winds will be light.

Temperatures will rebound a bit on Thursday, but another front will arrive Friday. This will bring a surge of even colder air. Daytime high temperatures will be near-record cold in eastern New Mexico on Friday. There is a chance for some light snow on Friday morning in eastern New Mexico, and winds will be breezier on Friday across the state.