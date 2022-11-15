NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is freezing, with temperatures starting in the single digits, teens and 20s across the state. Low clouds are sitting across the northeast highlands, with some patchy fog in the far upper Rio Grande Valley near Taos to Alamosa. Low clouds will be stubborn to lift in the northeast highlands throughout the day, and higher, but thick, clouds will move into much of southern New Mexico throughout the day.

The sunniest areas will be the middle Rio Grande Valley, northern mountains and northwest NM. Temperatures will be staying chilly today, with highs in the 30s, 40s and 50s. Temperatures will be even colder on Wednesday. Winds will be lighter, with a variable breeze up to around 20-25 mph in the mountains.