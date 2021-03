NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - Spring is now here, and it will feel like it, for at least another day. Highs will still stay very warm across the southern part of the state but major changes are on the way across the north.

Overall, there'll be more clouds on Sunday. The first one will bring light snow to the northern mountain (3-8" by Monday morning). Then another more powerful storm comes our way early Wednesday with widespread wind, snow chances, and colder temps. We could be easily looking at a foot plus for the Sangre de Cristro and our other northern mountains.