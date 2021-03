NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Spring is now here, and it will feel like it this weekend. Highs will surge well into the 70s thanks to very strong southwesterly winds of 25-35 mph.

We will keep the warm temps going into Sunday but some clouds return as our first of two storm systems arrive next week. The first one will bring light snow to the northern mountain (3-8″ by Monday morning). Then another more powerful storm comes our way early Wednesday with widespread wind, snow chances, and colder temps.