High humidity bringing storms Friday afternoon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re waking up to an influx of moisture from east to west. Humidity levels are significantly higher across central New Mexico this morning. This deep moisture will set the stage for more strong to severe storms later this afternoon and evening, primarily south of I-40 and east of the Sandias. Some of these storms could cause flash flooding and hail. Highs Friday will approach 90 degrees in Albuquerque with cooler temps east due to a backdoor cold front arriving.

Our Memorial Day weekend looks extremely wet and stormy across eastern New Mexico, so have a backup plan when it comes to outdoor activities. We’ll see rounds of storms pretty much each day through Monday. The front will move through central New Mexico by Monday so plan on a solid 10-15 degree cooldown into next week. The active weather eventually leaves the state by the middle of next week. Until then, it’ll feel like summer with the heat and higher humidity.