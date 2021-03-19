Warmer weather heading into the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mild start to the weekend ahead of another active storm pattern next week. Warmer temperatures climbing above average for our start to the weekend, the first weekend of spring. It’ll feel like spring as temps soar into the 70s in Albuquerque. Southwesterly winds will also bring fire danger across the state this weekend.

A more active pattern is shaping up next week. A weak storm system on Monday will bring snow chances to mostly northern New Mexico. A stronger storm system will arrive Wednesday bringing more widespread rain and snow chances to the state.

