Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

Flooding remains possible this morning, as rain showers and a few storms push across SE NM. Showers will start to dissipate and push off to the east throughout the mid morning and early afternoon as dry air pushes east across the state. The afternoon will be dry, aside from a couple of isolated showers in the far SE corner of NM. Sun will shine in Albuquerque by later today.

More rain is possible Thursday as a backdoor cold front moves in, and widespread showers and storms are likely on Friday when southerly wind and moisture draws back into the state.