Cold Wednesday morning ahead of rain, snow, and ice

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Strong winds have developed across New Mexico Tuesday but will die down tonight. Widespread rain and snow will spread north across the state through Wednesday, even bringing a chance for snow to the Albuquerque area by Wednesday night.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph will be possible across eastern New Mexico through the rest of the afternoon, before dying down tonight. Gusts up to 50 mph will be possible in Albuquerque.