Cold Wednesday morning ahead of rain, snow, and ice

This morning is starting out dry and very cold, as temperatures have dropped 10-20 degrees since yesterday morning. Throw on your winter coat! Rain will start moving into far southern NM mid-late morning, and turning to mix and snow as the precip moves north. Icy roads are expected in SE NM today and tomorrow, and heavy snow will accumulate over central, north and northeast NM tonight to tomorrow morning. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect today through tomorrow across most of the state.