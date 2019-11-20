Wednesday starts off with scattered showers, some thunderstorms

Grab your umbrella! We are starting the day with scattered rain showers and some thunderstorms. The heaviest and most widespread rain will move through this morning, eventually becoming more scattered during the afternoon, and drying out for the evening. Snow accumulation is going to be heavy in the San Juans near Durango, with up to 10″ possible by the evening. Light accumulation up to 3″ will be possible today in the northern mountains.

The next system moves in by tomorrow morning, bringing evening more rain to low elevations and heavy mountain snow.