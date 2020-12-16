Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is clear and dry, but very cold! Temperatures are bottoming out in the negatives, single digits, teens, and 20s for the state. A light breeze will make it feel a bit cooler. Today will be quiet as high pressure moves over the southwest. Temperatures will warm up, skies will stay sunny and winds will lighten up for most. The only breezy area will be the east mountains, where winds will gust to around 25-30 mph down the east slopes of the Sandia and Manzano mountains.

The downslope winds will aid in a nice warm-up Thursday. That will be our warmest day of the week, with near-normal temperatures. The next cold front moves in Thursday night to Friday, bringing snow to the northern mountains until Friday afternoon. The San Juans and Tusas will receive the most accumulation, with about five inches possible.

Latest New Mexico News: