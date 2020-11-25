Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -A cold front moved through Southern Colorado and New Mexico yesterday, and we are feeling it this morning. Temperatures are below freezing for most of the state, with teens in the northwest, and low thirties in southern New Mexico. Put on the warm layers this morning! Today, high pressure will move over the southwest, meaning it will be a dry, sunny day with near-normal temperatures in the 40s, 50s, and 60s. Thanksgiving Day will be a bit breezier, mainly in eastern NM, but otherwise, it will be sunny, and temperatures will warm a couple of degrees.

On Friday, the next system will arrive, bringing snow, mix and rain. The timing is still a bit questionable, but the snow looks like it will start Friday morning for western New Mexico, snow and rain for central New Mexico by the evening, and snow and rain for eastern NM overnight into Saturday morning. Snowfall totals will be low, less than three inches or so. Temperatures will drop as this system moves in, and stay chilly for the weekend.

Latest New Mexico News: