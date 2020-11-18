Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is not as cold, with many temperatures above freezing for the commute. Today, New Mexico will see another round of record warmth. Temperatures will be climbing into the 70s and 80s for most of the state. The warm-up continues into Thursday, with more spots expected to break records. The heat will come with some breezy winds and high fire danger in the northeast highlands and east plains. That’s where winds will gust up to 45 mph this afternoon, as the winds accelerate down the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mtns. The rest of the state will be a bit quieter, with max wind gusts up to around 25 mph. Thursday will be another breezy-windy day. Some clouds will move through the state today, but skies will be mostly sunny.

The next storm arrives this weekend. A cold front will drop into northern New Mexico on Friday, starting to cool temperatures down there first. Rain and mountain snow will be possible up north late Friday night and Saturday. On Sunday, some rain showers will be possible in northeast NM. On Monday, another disturbance will move through, bringing scattered rain showers and some minor mountain snow. Overall, the San Juan Mountains will receive heavy snowfall from this system, but snow will be lacking for the New Mexico mountains.

Latest Local News: