Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures are frigid this morning, starting in the teens, twenties, and low 30s. Be sure to wear a warm coat and grab the gloves as you head out the door. Veterans Day will be very nice in southern New Mexico, where temperatures will make it into the upper 60s this afternoon. Northwest and central NM will stay cool, with highs in the forties and fifties. Skies will be sunny, and winds will be breezy in the east mountains and east plains, gusting to around 30 mph. The weather will continue to warm up into the weekend.

