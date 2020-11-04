Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A couple of showers are moving through the west and southwest mountains this morning, pushing into the Rio Grande Valley. Showers are light and spotty and will dissipate by the end of the morning commute.

Wednesday will be a mostly sunny day with warm temperatures. Record-tying warm temperatures are expected for spots like Farmington and Roswell, as highs climb into the 70s and 80s. The record and near-record warmth continue tomorrow as well with plenty of sunshine for our Thursday. By Friday, the next storm system will be moving into the southwest, bringing in more clouds. On Saturday, the northern mountains will see snow showers and low elevations will see scattered rain showers.

