Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - Today will be back in the 70s and 80s across the state. Little to no changes are in the forecast for most of the state. However, in the northeast highlands, temperatures will be heating up around ten degrees, and in east/southeast plains, temperatures will warm around 5-10 degrees. Wildfire smoke from the Luna Fire will be noticeable in the east plains/northeast highlands today. Haze from Arizona and California will be noticeable in southern NM as well.

Temperatures will stay around the same tomorrow. Skies staying sunny and winds calm. However, more haze will be noticeable across the state. On Thursday, the winds will become quite gusty, especially along the mountain slopes and eastern NM. Gusts around 40 mph are possible, and fire weather watches are in effect, due to the likelihood of high fire danger on Thursday. A cold front will move in Friday morning, cooling temperatures for the weekend.