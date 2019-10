Messy weather is moving along the east side of the state this morning, causing difficult driving conditions. 1-3″ of snow will accumulate in the Sangre de Cristos and NE Highlands. Wintry mix, freezing fog, and freezing rain is falling along the state from Tucumcari to Carlsbad.

Temperatures drop big time this morning, and stay cold today, possible breaking records for coldest high temperature and coldest low-temperature tonight.