Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dress in layers today! This morning is very chilly, but afternoon temperatures will be hot across the state. Near-record and record temperatures are expected for the valleys and plains thanks to strong northwesterly winds, and resulting downslope warming over the mountains. Winds will be strong, gusting 40-45 mph in the east mountains and east plains. Winds will gust up to around 35-40 for southern Colorado, the Four Corners, and the southeast Plains. Red Flag Warnings will be in effect from midday through the evening, with high fire danger. Use caution not to ignite any sparks or fires today. A cold front will arrive early tomorrow morning, bringing in cooler air for Thursday. Temperatures will drop off 10-30 degrees for Thursday’s high temperatures.
