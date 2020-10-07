Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cool, especially in the north and west, but today is going to be another hot day! Temperatures will climb into the 80s and 90s for much of the state. Hazy skies are expected, as wildfire smoke gets churned around New Mexico by an upper level high. Winds will be light today.

The weather stays unchanged through Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will vary by only a couple of degrees through the end of the week. The next big system arrives Sunday and Monday, but the models are still showing inconsistencies on the track of the low. We will likely see rain and snow in northern NM on Sunday night to Monday. There is a chance we could see some low elevation showers in central NM Sunday night, but we will have to keep you updated on that.