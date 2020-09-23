Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are waking up with some cloud cover and spot showers in central New Mexico, but showers are drying out during the morning commute. We will be dry and cool throughout the morning. Many spots in northern New Mexico are in the 40s and low 50s, while southern New Mexico is milder with 50s and 60s. Today will be a slightly drier day, especially in northern New Mexico. Isolated showers are possible in the Tusas and Jemez, while scattered showers are likely in the Sangre de Cristos. The Sacramento and Gila Mountains will see the most widespread rain this afternoon. Rain will move southeast by the evening, bringing rain to the east plains.

Drier air moves into the Four Corners today, and winds may be breezy with gusts to around 25 mph. That drier air will spread over the state tomorrow, keeping the state dry from Thursday through the weekend. Temperatures will be heating up as a strong ridge moves over the southwest, and near-record/record high temps are expected Friday and Saturday.