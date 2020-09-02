NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is chilly across central and northern New Mexico! Temperatures are starting in the 40s and 50s, so you may need a sweater or jacket as you head out for the day. By the afternoon, temperatures will rebound into the 80s and 90s, with above-average temperatures expected. The warm-up continues tomorrow, with highs climbing another 2-10 degrees. The weather stays mostly dry for the rest of the week, and our only rain chances will arrive in the east slopes of the mountains Friday through the weekend as backdoor cold fronts slide by.
Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast
by: Erica Meyer