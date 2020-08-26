Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A few showers have lasted through the night in northwest New Mexico. These will dissipate throughout the morning commute, and it is all light rain. The rest of the state is waking up mostly sunny and dry, with wildfire smoke prompting air quality alerts for the metro, middle, and upper Rio Grande Valley and the surrounding mountains.

Not many changes in the weather today. Showers and storms will pop up in the northern and west mountains during the early afternoon, moving south/southwest through the evening. Albuquerque may see one or two showers and storms during the evening. Santa Fe will have a chance for rain during the afternoon and evening. Eastern and southern New Mexico will stay dry all day.

Temperatures will be hot, climbing back into the 90s for most. Temps will warm up gradually by Friday, with some spots, like Roswell, back in record territory.