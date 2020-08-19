Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a dry and mostly clear morning across the state. Wildfire smoke from Colorado is creating hazy skies, and the Medio Fire in Santa Fe County is also causing smokey conditions around the northern Mountains. Today will be dry until the early afternoon, and storms will develop in all mountain ranges by around 3 p.m. Storms will move south/southeast today, bringing more rain activity to eastern New Mexico. There may be one or two strong and severe storms in the northeast highlands and east plains today. Hail and damaging wind are the primary threats. Temperatures will be heating up today as high pressure moves towards the Four Corners area. Record-breaking temperatures are expected in Farmington through the weekend. Even Albuquerque could break record temperatures on Friday.

