Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a dry morning across New Mexico with a large range of temperatures. The higher elevations are very cool with temperatures starting in the 40s and 50s. Lower elevations are warmer in the 60s and 70s.

Wednesday will be another record hot day all around. Southern New Mexico will break record daily high temperatures, while northern New Mexico will see near-record highs. Heat advisories will be in effect from 1 PM to 8 PM for Chavez and Eddy counties. Monsoon moisture will be limited again today, with the best chance for showers and storms south of I-40.

Storms will pop up in the southwest and Sacramento mountains, then moving east/northeast during the afternoon and evening. No severe weather is expected today.

