Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A backdoor front is moving into eastern New Mexico this morning which will bring more moisture back into the state and drop temperatures just a few degrees for some. It will still be a hot day with highs in the 90s and 100s for the lower elevations. Heat advisories will be in effect for Eddy and southern Lea Counties from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Showers and storms will be more widespread this afternoon, with an increased chance for a couple of storms in Albuquerque during the evening. Storms will pop up in the mountains, pushing east/northeast through the day. A couple of severe storms will be possible in the northeast highlands, with threats of 60 mph winds and hail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss