NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A backdoor front is moving into eastern New Mexico this morning which will bring more moisture back into the state and drop temperatures just a few degrees for some. It will still be a hot day with highs in the 90s and 100s for the lower elevations. Heat advisories will be in effect for Eddy and southern Lea Counties from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Showers and storms will be more widespread this afternoon, with an increased chance for a couple of storms in Albuquerque during the evening. Storms will pop up in the mountains, pushing east/northeast through the day. A couple of severe storms will be possible in the northeast highlands, with threats of 60 mph winds and hail.
Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast
Erica Meyer