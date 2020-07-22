Showers move through southern, western New Mexico Wednesday morning

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers are moving south to north throughout southern and western NM this morning. Most will end by around 9 a.m., but some sprinkles may last past then. This afternoon, monsoon storms will pop up in the mountains, moving in the north direction, mainly along and west of the Rio Grande Valley, with some isolated storms in southeastern NM as well. The east plains and northeast highlands will be drier today. Heavy downpours will be possible, with the threat of flash flooding, especially in burn scar areas in the mountains. The monsoon will stay strong with daily storm chances through next week. Temperatures will be cooler today.
