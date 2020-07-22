Showers move through southern, western New Mexico Wednesday morning

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers are moving south to north throughout southern and western NM this morning. Most will end by around 9 a.m., but some sprinkles may last past then. This afternoon, monsoon storms will pop up in the mountains, moving in the north direction, mainly along and west of the Rio Grande Valley, with some isolated storms in southeastern NM as well. The east plains and northeast highlands will be drier today. Heavy downpours will be possible, with the threat of flash flooding, especially in burn scar areas in the mountains. The monsoon will stay strong with daily storm chances through next week. Temperatures will be cooler today.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss