Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Light scattered showers are moving across the state this morning, and these will continue to push north and northeast through the AM commute. Some showers will dissipate and a few may linger until the early afternoon when more storms will start developing in the mountains. Much of the state will see scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening, with a chance for a few severe storms, mainly in eastern NM. Large hail and damaging wind will be possible. The Four Corners area will stay mainly dry with a chance for an isolated storm, and ABQ Metro will only see a few storms possible as well.

Temperatures will stay a bit lower today, with highs in the 80s and 90s for much of northern NM, and low 100s in southern NM. Temps will drop off a few more degrees on Thursday.