NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is dry and sunny. You may need a jacket if you’re heading out this morning in Durango, Alamosa, or the higher elevations of the northern mountains. Today is going to be a mostly dry day across the state, with mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures. Only a few showers and storms will be possible, mainly in far southeast NM, and some of the west/southwest mountains. Temperatures will be back in the 90s and 100s for much of the state. Heat advisories will be in effect from 2 PM to 8 PM in Chavez and Quay counties. Red Flag Warnings will be in effect from 12 PM to 9 PM for southern Colorado. Temperatures will heat up, even more, Friday through the weekend.
Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: