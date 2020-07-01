NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cooler, thanks to the cold front that moved through yesterday. We are seeing 30s and 40s in parts of northern NM and southern CO. Today will be a warmer day across the state, with temps climbing 2 to 10 degrees from yesterday. Most of the state will be dry and sunny with lighter winds. However, for southern NM, clouds will push in this afternoon with some light, spotty showers possible during the afternoon and evening. Moisture moves north into the state tonight, and monsoon storms will start popping up Thursday afternoon, with daily rain chances through early next week.
Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast
