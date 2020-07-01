Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cooler, thanks to the cold front that moved through yesterday. We are seeing 30s and 40s in parts of northern NM and southern CO. Today will be a warmer day across the state, with temps climbing 2 to 10 degrees from yesterday. Most of the state will be dry and sunny with lighter winds. However, for southern NM, clouds will push in this afternoon with some light, spotty showers possible during the afternoon and evening. Moisture moves north into the state tonight, and monsoon storms will start popping up Thursday afternoon, with daily rain chances through early next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss