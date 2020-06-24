NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a quiet morning with some cloud cover and mild temperatures. The state will stay dry until the early afternoon, and storms will start popping up in the mountains around 12 PM, moving southeast through the afternoon and evening hours. Severe storms will be possible again, with the timing focusing around 3 PM to 9 PM. Large hail and damaging wind will be possible. The severe threat is lower than yesterday, due to weaker storm ingredients, so the coverage of severe weather will be less widespread than Tuesday. Temps will be hot again, climbing back into the 80s and 90s.
Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: