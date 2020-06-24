Live Now
WATCH KRQE THIS MORNING

Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a quiet morning with some cloud cover and mild temperatures. The state will stay dry until the early afternoon, and storms will start popping up in the mountains around 12 PM, moving southeast through the afternoon and evening hours. Severe storms will be possible again, with the timing focusing around 3 PM to 9 PM. Large hail and damaging wind will be possible. The severe threat is lower than yesterday, due to weaker storm ingredients, so the coverage of severe weather will be less widespread than Tuesday. Temps will be hot again, climbing back into the 80s and 90s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss