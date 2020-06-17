Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s going to be a mostly dry and hot day across New Mexico. Temperatures will warm back into the 80s, 90s and even low 100s. Dry air moves in today, keeping skies dry and clear for the RGV and mountains. Rain chances will be confined to southeast NM during the afternoon and evening. Gusty winds 30-50 mph, heavy downpours, and lightning are likely. Fire danger will be high for the northeast highlands and west NM, along with southern Colorado. Red Flag Warnings will be in effect from midday through the evening. Gusty winds will develop during the afternoon, with 40-45 mph gust in Colorado, and gusts up to 35 mph in New Mexico. Albuquerque will just have a light breeze, up to around 20 mph.

