NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cool but quiet across the state. The wind finally calms down today as high pressure starts to build into the southwest. This will allow for a sunny, dry, calm, and warmer day. Temps will climb back near normal, rising around five to ten degrees from yesterday’s unseasonably cool highs. Temps will keep warming through the weekend as the high-pressure ridge brings in southerly winds. Winds will be variable today at 10-20 mph. Rain chances increase Thursday through the weekend across the state, thanks to a monsoon-like pattern.
Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: