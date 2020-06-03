Erica’s Wednesday Morning forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is dry and cool in spots, especially the mountains, where temps are in the 40s. However, it’s going to be a very hot day across the state as the warming trend continues. Highs will be back into the 80s and 90s for lower elevations, and even 100s to the southwest. Temperatures will keep heating up through Friday, thanks to westerly wind flow and downslope heating. High temperatures will be close to record heat on Thursday and Friday.

We will have more showers and thunderstorms today. Storms will develop in the mountains and push eastward, moving into eastern NM and the Rio Grande Valley. Less rain is in the forecast Thursday, thanks to high pressure moving overhead. Storms will mainly develop in eastern NM on Thursday, with a chance for a few of them to be strong or even severe.

