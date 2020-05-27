NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is starting out warmer than the past two mornings, so you won’t need as many layers to head out the door! New Mexico is in for a very hot day, with temperatures climbing back into the 80s and 90s for most of the state. Isolated showers and storms are possible in the northern mountains during the afternoon and evening. Additional cloud cover will pop up at this time across the state. A cold front will move in tonight from the east, bringing some gusty winds Thursday morning in Albuquerque. Temperatures won’t be cooling down, but moisture will move in behind the front, allowing for more showers and storms tomorrow in the northern, west, and even central mountain chain.
Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: