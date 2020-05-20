Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is starting quiet and dry, with no worries as you’re leaving the house! The unsettled weather will shift east today, bringing the windiest conditions to the Northeast Highlands, southwest Colorado, and the southeast. Wind gusts up to 30-40 mph are possible in these areas, and red flag warnings will go into effect this afternoon. Some isolated storms are possible near the Texas state line this evening. Some of those storms will become severe as they push east into Texas. Damaging wind and large hail are possible. The majority of NM will be mostly sunny.

Temperatures will start to cool down today as a cold front moves into western NM. We will see the biggest temperature drops in the Four Corners and only a couple degree drop in eastern NM. The cold front will progress across the state through tomorrow, continuing to cool down the state through Thursday.