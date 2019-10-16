Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

Today will be a beautiful day for all, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s and sunny skies. The northeast is warming up by 5-10 degrees today and the southeast cooling by 5-10 degrees, after a cold front moved through overnight. Winds will be light for most, but breeziest in the northeast with winds to 15 mph.

Winds will become breezy for the whole state Thursday ahead of the next cold front, which will move in Friday morning. This prompts a Fire Watch for northeast NM Thursday, and we could have another fire watch in place Friday and Sunday. The cold front could spur some rain and snow showers in the northern mountains and San Juans.