Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front is moving across New Mexico this morning, keeping winds breezy in Albuquerque and in southeast/south central NM. A Wind Advisory will be in effect until 12 PM for south-central NM, with gusts up to 45 mph. Once the front moves south, high pressure will move overhead, creating calmer, sunny, and dry conditions. Temperatures will briefly cool down today, before heating back up tomorrow. Record heat is possible across the state Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as a high-pressure ridge moves overhead.

