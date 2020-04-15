Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

A Hard Freeze Warning will go into effect for the Albuquerque metro area early Wednesday morning as temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s. Warmer weather will return by the end of the week with the 70s settling back in.

Near record lows will be possible tonight across much of northern New Mexico as temperatures fall below freezing. Overnight lows around Albuquerque will fall into the teens in low lying areas along the Rio Grande and 20s elsewhere.