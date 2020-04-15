Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

Live Now
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is starting out with below-freezing temperatures for Albuquerque and all of northern New Mexico. Make sure to grab extra layers and a warmer jacket as you head out the door this morning. A few showers are moving across far southern NM but will come to an end by around 8 AM. The rest of the day will be dry, sunny and warmer. Westerly winds will bring in dry and warmer air today, allowing temps to climb 5-15 degrees today and another 5-10 degrees tomorrow. Those winds will gust up to around 20-30 mph this afternoon, making it breezy at times.

