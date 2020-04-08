Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

Live Now
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today is going to be another beautiful day across the state, not changing up much from Tuesday’s weather. Temperatures will warm up a couple more degrees, with above-average temperatures for all, thanks to southwesterly winds. Winds will be relatively light, out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. The breeziest conditions will be in southwestern NM. We could see a couple of isolated showers in northern NM, but skies will be mostly sunny.

The next system moves in Thursday, bringing cold fronts and some isolated showers to northern and western NM. Isolated rain chances will remain in the forecast through Monday as the system very slowly progresses over NM. Temps will cool to near-average.

