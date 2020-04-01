Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is starting out warmer, thanks to cloud cover overhead and an influx of milder air from the southwest. A few showers are possible this morning across the western and southern NM, and the chance for isolated showers will shift into northern NM this afternoon/evening.

Along with the chance for a few showers, skies will be partly cloudy, temps will be warmer and the wind breezy by the afternoon. Winds will gust up to 40 mph in eastern NM, prompting a Red Flag Warning from 12 PM to 7 PM.