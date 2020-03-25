Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a calm morning across New Mexico, but that will change by later today. The winds will pick up this afternoon, with the windiest conditions in eastern New Mexico. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 12 PM to 7 PM, with wind gusts up to 50 mph possible due to downslope mountain acceleration. ABQ will see breezy conditions during the afternoon and evening, with gusts up to 25 mph. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect 12 PM to 7 PM in eastern NM, with high fire danger due to the strong winds, low relative humidity and dry conditions.

Temperatures heat up today and tomorrow with the help of the west/southwest winds, but a cold front will move in on Friday, drastically dropping temperatures.