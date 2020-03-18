Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is starting out clear and calm, with no weather worries! Light flurries are coming down in the San Juans but won’t cause any issues for the AM commute. The first half of the day is looking nice with sunshine, but the messier weather moves in for the afternoon through tonight. Rain and thunderstorms will move into southern New Mexico by around 12 PM, and the rain pushes north through the afternoon.

Strong and severe storms are possible in eastern NM this afternoon and evening, including cities like Roswell, Carlsbad, Hobbs, and Clovis. There is a marginal risk, and Hobbs is on the edge of a slight risk. The main threats are hail, strong wind, and an isolated tornado.

Snow starts accumulating in mountains a bit this afternoon, but mostly during the overnight hours. Winter storm warnings are in effect for the Northern Mountains, including the Sangre de Cristos, Tusas, Jemez, and eastern San Juans. Winter weather advisories are in effect for the western San Jauns, Chuskas and Southwest Mountains. Travel will be very difficult on the mountain roads by Thursday morning.

Don’t Miss